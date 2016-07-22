American Airlines Profit Drops During Second Quarter

American Airlines posted a profit for its second quarter that was down 44% from the same quarter last year to just over $950 million due to lower revenues, higher costs of labor and taxes that offset another dramatic drop in fuel costs.

As with many other airlines, American is earning money but is seeing its profit eaten into by lower fares. American announced that its revenue had dropped by 4% due to increased competition, the softer global economy and the U.S. dollar’s strength, which hurts overseas sales.

Nevertheless, the airlines’ results topped expectations on Wall Street. American, the biggest airline in the world said on Friday that its net income reached $1.68 a share compared to $2.41 a share during the same quarter last year.

Excluding special one-off costs, for the most part related to the merger of 2013 with US Airways, profit at American would have reached $1.77 a share.

Analysts were expecting American’s adjusted earnings to be $1.68 a share.

The airline, based in Fort Worth, argued that its results had been skewed due to it making a provision of $543 million for taxes while it did not pay any taxes last year.

Revenue was down ending the quarter at $10.36 billion. However, it topped the forecast of $10.32 billion of analysts.

A key measure, revenue for each seat flown a mile, was down by 6.3% from the same quarter last summer. This is a reflection of lower average air fares, tempted by less expensive fuel, airlines had added seats at a quicker rate than demand called for, which in turned has forced the airlines to lower prices to keep near full aircraft.

While the prices of jet fuel have leveled this year, they are far lower compared to one year ago. American has saved more than $530 million in fuel expense or close to 25% when including fuel bought for carriers, which operate its flights for American Eagle.

Cost of labor at American was up ending the quarter at $306 million, which was a 13% increase.

American Airlines shares were down 5 cents in trading prior to Friday’s opening bell on Wall Street. They have dropped by 17% since the start of 2016. Shares have fallen by 15% over the past 12 months.

Airlines that have already posted quarterly earnings including Southwest have also seen their average seat revenue drop.