Southwest Air Says Unit Revenue Will Drop During Third Quarter

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines posted a quarterly profit that was lower than had been expected as its costs increased. The budget air carrier also forecast a drop in one of its key profitability metrics for its third quarter.

Shares of Southwest were down 5% in Thursday premarket trading.

The fourth largest airline in the U.S. by traffic announced that it expected its unit revenue – revenue per available seat mile or RASM – to drop by up to 4% in its quarter that ends in September.

While strong traffic demand continues into this month up to this time, the challenges remain high in the fare environment, said CEO Gary Kelly via a prepared statement.

RASM, an important indicator of the performance of an airline, measures sales versus flight capacity.

Total expenses for Southwest increased by 2% to just over $4.11 billion during the second quarter, but unit cost dropped 2.6% helped through lower costs of fuel.

Lower prices of fuel have pushed up the competition in the airline industry across the U.S. allowing the large domestic carriers to cut fares to levels that budget airlines are offering.

Low oil prices forced Southwest, the biggest hedger amongst airlines in the U.S., to pay large sums to counterparties in different hedge contracts that were acquired by the airline for its protection in case of an increase in the price of oil. Because of this, the carrier will not be reaping the big benefit of less expense oil.

The results from Southwest come just a day after the airline stopped all its departures temporarily due to issues that impacted a number of its technology systems.

The CEO at Southwest characterized the tech problem as unusual and said that it would take time prior to its operations returning to normal.

Southwest posted net income of $820 million, which was an increase of 35% and equaled $1.28 a share, for the quarter that ended on June 30.

Southwest, excluding certain items, earned $1.19 a share, which missed the estimate of analyst for $1.21 a share.

The airlines’ operating revenue increased by 5.3% to just over $5.38 revenue.

Southwest said that it was expecting to repurchase another $250 million in shares of common stock as part of the company’s accelerated repurchase program of stock.