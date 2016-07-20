Microsoft Earnings for Fourth Quarter Beat Wall Street

Microsoft has posted earnings for its 2016 fiscal fourth quarter, which is the first report of its earnings since it announced the acquisition of LinkedIn.

The earnings for Microsoft had $22.6 billion of non-GAAP revenue and $20.6 billion of GAAP revenue with a per-share non-GAAP profit of 69 cents per share and 39 cents per share for GAAP.

Both were far above Wall Street expectations for the Washington-based company. As with previous quarters, these results reflect Microsoft’s strong growth in cloud businesses.

Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to post per share earnings of 58 cents with revenue reaching $22.13 billion.

Stock of the company was up 3.5% following the announcement of earnings by the company.

In the same quarter one year ago, revenue for Microsoft reached $22.2 billion. However, per share earnings were a loss of 40 cents due to a charge of $7.5 billion that Microsoft took in relation to its Nokia acquisition. Without that specific charge, earnings per share for the company would have reached 62 cents.

CEO Satya Nadella said in a prepared statement that the last year has been pivotal in both the company’s transformation and in its partnering with customers who also are going through their own digital transformations.

The CEO added that Microsoft Cloud has seen and continues to see significant customer momentum positioning Microsoft well to reach the new opportunities that lie ahead next year and beyond.

Such as with quarters in the past, analysts will be interested in cloud revenue at Microsoft. In its report for the third quarter, Microsoft posted revenue from its business known as Intelligent Cloud that was up 3% ending at $6.1 billion.

Azure revenue grew by 120% compared to the same period the year before, while its products for cloud services and server products revenue increased by over 5%.

This quarter, revenue from Intelligent Cloud reached $6.7 billion while revenue at Azure grew year to year by 102%.

Microsoft has said for quite some time that it is expecting its commercial cloud business to reach a run rate of $20 billion by 2018. During the third quarter, it posted a run rate of $9.4 billion. With this new posting, the run rate has now reached $12.1 billion.

No geographic breakdowns are released by Microsoft of its revenue, but officials said some of the company’s growth in its Azure business was due to the wide footprint geographically Azure has.