Revenue at Yahoo Drops 15%, Profit Down 64%

On Monday, as Yahoo was busy accepting final bids to buy its core business, the Internet giant released just how bad the business has started to deteriorate.

Yahoo announced that revenue for its recently ended second quarter was down 15% after eliminating accounting adjustments. Operating profit for Yahoo fell by over 64%.

Yahoo acknowledged as well that Tumblr, its largest acquisition under current CEO Marissa Mayer, was now only worth one third of the price tag of $1.1 billion the company dished out in 2013.

However, investors were not that focused on the numbers from the second quarter or the vast overpayment Yahoo made to acquire Tumblr.

The investors are much more interested in if Yahoo’s email, web, news as well as other businesses will be sold and what the price will end up being.

Mayer did not have much to say about the possible sale during her webcast where she discussed the quarterly results with investors.

She said that Yahoo made good progress on its strategic review but did not offer any timeline for any decision.

Yahoo has conducted an extended auction for the assets since this past February and the final bids had to be received by Monday July 18.

The board of directors at Yahoo will evaluate the final offers for the next couple of weeks then decide to move forward with a transaction that would bring to an end the 20-year run of Yahoo as a publicly traded, independent company.

Yahoo’s bidders for its operations include AT&T, Verizon Communications and a number of private equity companies along with Dan Gilbert the co-founder of Quicken Loans, who has received financial support from Berkshire Hathaway, the company owned and operated by Warren Buffett.

Verizon would likely merge the internet business of Yahoo with AOL, which it owns that at one time was another giant online.

If the Yahoo board rejected every offer, Yahoo would likely go forward with its previous plan of spinning off operating businesses into another company leaving just it huge investments in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba in its old company.

That was first announced back in December and Yahoo investors widely panned it. The investors have become frustrated by the failure of Mayer to turn the business around since taking the reins over four years ago as CEO.

The flailing business of Yahoo will make for more problems getting the best price for the business, said on online research company.