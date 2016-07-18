Bank of America Beats Expectations on Surge in Bond Trading

On Monday, Bank of America Corp announced that its earnings for the recent quarter had been pulled down by the continued low rates of interest, but an increase in its bond trading was able to help the bank’s results beat expectations.

The lender, based in Charlotte, North Carolina posted a $4.23 billion profit equal to 36 cents per share. That is in comparison to a $5.13 billion profit equal to 45 cents per share for the same period one year ago.

The just released results include a charge that was market related of 6 cents per share. Analysts were expecting the earnings of the bank to reach 33 cents per share.

Revenue dropped to just over $20.4 billion compared to last year during the same period of $21.95 billion, but above the analyst’s expectations of $20.41 billion.

In premarket trading early Monday morning shares were higher by 0.5% just after the news of earnings was released.

Trading revenue at the bank, excluding an adjustment for accounting, was up by 12% from $3.32 billion to $3.7 billion during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase posted an increase of 23% last week in its trading revenue, while Citigroup posted an increase of 15%.

Currency, commodity and bond trading revenue increased by 22% to end the quarter at $2.62 billion compared to last year during the same period of $21.3 billion. Revenue from stock trading was down 7.6% ending the quarter at $1.09 billion compared to last year’s $1.18 billion.

Things at the bank have been quite calm, CEO and chairman Brian Moynihan has seen things calm down the past quarter. Last month, the bank passed the stress test given by the Federal Reserve, without any incident, which was the first time in 3 years.

The legal fees from the crisis-era that helped to keep earnings down have receded for the past couple of years.

One of the key tenets of Moynihan has been cutting the bank’s costs, but certain analysts have questioned if more dramatic changes might still be needed.

Expenses were cut at the bank by 3.3% to just over $13.48 billion in comparison with one year ago. That is the lowest level since the 2008 fourth quarter, just prior to the big financial meltdown.

However, the lower costs, in part, are due to the bank no longer spending as much on the servicing of troubled mortgages.