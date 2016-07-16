Citigroup Beats the Street Betting on Consumers Amidst Low Rates

Citigroup has bet on consumers in the U.S. as well as multinational corporate clients as a way of navigating the low interest rates after trading rebounded to help the bank beat expectations on Wall Street for its second quarter.

A surge in demand from clients for bonds and currencies following the vote in Britain to exit the European Union as well as a drop in the amount of currency set aside to cover loans that have soured meant Citi posted a 14% drop in profit. That was far less than the slide of 25% CEO Michael Corbat warned of during June.

The drop in earnings is a reflection of the struggle banks in the U.S. are going through due to low interest rates, which hurt their ability of earning profit from loans.

After increasing rates this past December, for only the first time in close to ten years, the Federal Reserve Bank was expected to do so a minimum of twice in 2016.

However, now most of Wall Street is uncertain if there is going to be any hike in rates during 2016, especially with a race for the White House that has become volatile.

The net interest margin at Citigroup, a key matrix of lending profitability, contracted from 2.95% to 2.86%. CFO John Gerspach announced that it would rebound only to 2.9% the remainder of this year and be less beneficial to the bank than was expected when the year started.

To navigate through low interest rates, Citi’s CEO is betting on growth in its credit card business in the U.S. where it has launched a card that is co-branded with Costco Wholesale and the marketing of its cash back 2% card.

The bank is expecting revenues in consumer banking in the U.S. to expand during the current quarter from the just completed quarter. It sees slight growth in its consumer international revenues due to the improvements in Mexico and Asia.

Citigroup’s business that provides corporations with trade finance and cash management will produced more revenue than the prior year due to new contracts, said the bank’s CFO.

Per share earnings dropped from $1.45 to $1.24 during the quarter, but beat the estimates of analysts for $1.10.

The bank’s outperformance mirrored that of JPMorgan Chase is larger rival which beat forecasts due to help from high trading in currencies and bonds.