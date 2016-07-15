Chat App in Japan Soars in Debut Listing

Line Corp, based in Japan, saw shares of its stock surge on Friday in their debut in Tokyo, extending a solid start from the prior day in New York and moving the messaging app firm’s value up to over $8.6 billion in the biggest IPO in the tech industry of the year.

The operator of the messaging app Line that is No. 7 in the world listed in New York first in what has been considered widely as a move to challenge its global peers and expand eventually beyond its strongholds of Southeast Asia and Japan.

However, the 218 million monthly active users around the world pale when compared to more than 1 billion for WhatsApp the market leader and the 900 million from Messenger with both owned by Facebook. Tencent Holdings’ WeChat, which is a dominating force in China, has more than 697 million.

Takeshi Idezawa said that Line was providing the same type service as was Google and Facebook, the two internet giants in the world. He added that fighting within the same digital arena with them is extremely important.

Line opened over 48% above its initial public offering price thanks in part to the demand from investors that are hungry for a rare opportunity to invest with a startup in the tech industry.

The offering in Tokyo came after the company had sold over 70% more share on Wall Street and closed 26.5% above its IPO.

A financial analyst in Tokyo said that the start for Line was very smooth however the inability of it to break the nicer-sounding psychological bearer of 5,000 yen prior to dropping back might blunt some enthusiasm amongst investors.

Line has launched its app to overcome the downed networks following the earthquake’s aftermath and subsequent five years ago.

It quickly emerged as the dominant mobile messaging platform in Japan. However, the company itself has been controlled by Naver Corp the online media provider from South Korea.

Line earns the majority of its revenue through games as well as the sale of electronic stickers but like Alphabet and Facebook, advertising is the key to successful income sources.

Thailand and Japan are ripe for the increased ad-based revenue due to the relatively low digital advertising rates. Messaging apps have become an integral part of communication amongst people of all ages and across all socio-economic levels.