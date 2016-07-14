Chinese Man Will Serve Prison Term in U.S. For Hacking Military

A businessman from China who in March pleaded guilty to conspiring to hack the computer networks of companies such as Boeing as well as other defense contractors in the U.S. was sentenced to almost four years of prison on Wednesday said prosecutors.

Su Bin, who is 51, was charged for being part of a yearlong hacking scheme by military officers in China to obtain sensitive U.S. military information.

As well as the prison term of 46 months, a judge in Los Angeles ordered Bin to pay a fine of $10,000.

The sentence handed down to Bin is just punishment for his role that he admits in a conspiracy with other hackers from the Air Force in China to illegally gain access then steal sensitive military information from the United States, said U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday.

Bin assisted the military hacker in China in the efforts of the group to illegally gain access then steal designs for military aircraft that indispensable for the national defense of the country, added the statement from prosecutors.

In an indictment of August 2014, prosecutors said Bin traveled to the U.S. a minimum of 10 times from 2008 to 2014 and worked with two co-conspirators who remain unidentified that are based in China, to steal data.

The three were accused by U.S. prosecutors of stealing the plans related to F-22 as well as F-34 fighter jets and the C-17 military plane.

According to federal prosecutors, by making a guilty plea Bin admitted to sending emails to co-conspirators that told them which people, technologies and companies to target in the hacking scheme and translated stolen material to Chinese from English.

Bing also admitted to being part of the crime because of financial gain, said prosecutors. The government of China denied on repeated occasions of having any involvement with the hacking.

Speaking in China, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry in China repeated that the government of China opposes as well as punishes any type of hacking.

The spokesperson added that the case that supposedly involved soldiers from China is hearsay and the U.S. has ulterior motives in releasing information saying the men stole secrets.

Bin was arrested in 2014 in Canada and in the end consented to being extradited to the U.S.

In March, he filed a guilty plea with the court on a single count of conspiring to gain access without authorization to a computer that is protected.