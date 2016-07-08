Gap Comparable Sales Up For First Time in Over One Year

Gap Inc has posted a 2% increase in comparable sales for June that surprised many buoyed by the strength of its brand Old Navy, following over one year of declines each month.

The retailer released a statement that said it was pleased to see a better performance in June across its portfolio driven in part by the improvement in traffic trends during the month.

In trading after hours on Thursday, shares of Gap were up over 4%. Through the close of business on Thursday, Gap stock has fallen 22% during the last three months.

The increase of 2% is a huge relief compared to the drop of 3% projected by Wall Street analysts for the month.

The namesake brand of the company suffered a decline of 1% in its comparable sales while is brand Banana Republic was 4% lower but Old Navy enjoyed an increase of 5%.

Total sales were up from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion.

The last increase of comparable sales for Gap was March of 2015. Gap as well as other chains that are mall-focused might have been hurt from the increase in shopping online and the fast-fashion retailer popularity.

Retailers that are mall-anchored such as Pacific Sunwear of California, Wet Seal and Aeropostale have filed bankruptcy.

Gap said that on May 9 it was suffering tepid macro environment for retail. Gap previously said that the timing of this past May’s Memorial Day would hurt sales for that month and help figures for June.

On Thursday, during a sales call Gap said that the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, which is part of fiscal June, gave the chain a strong start for the month.

Gap took steps to streamline operations announcing during June of 2015 that it was closing 175 Gap stores in North America and would eliminated over 250 jobs in its corporate office.

Last May, Gap announced it was closing all Old Navy stores located in Japan and some Banana Republic stores outside the U.S.

Gap has nearly 3,300 stores that are company operated and 450 that are franchised.

Retail over the past few years has taken a beating. During the first quarter, stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom posted results that were down in comparison to previous years and did not meet expectations on Wall Street.