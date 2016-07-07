Danone Increases Business in U.S. With WhiteWave Acquisition

Danone SA agreed on Thursday to acquire WhiteWave Foods Company a producer of organic foods that is based in the U.S. for a price of $10 billion.

The deal gives Danone a piece of the rapidly growing market of dairy alternatives that are plant-based and nearly double its revenue in North America.

The dairy company based in France, said Thursday that it agreed to pay cash of $56.25 per share for WhiteWave.

This deal, the largest Danone has completed in more than a decade, would boost the upmarket line for the company with brands that include Wallaby Organic yogurt, Horizons Organic milk and Earthbound Farm, which is a packaged salad.

WhiteWave says each is the leading seller in their specific categories.

This announcement arrives close to 18 months after Emmanuel Faber became the CEO of the company based in Paris. Faber has vowed to return the company to sustainable growth, due in part by restructuring the business it has in China as well as overhauling its unit that specializes in fresh dairy.

The news of Danone’s offer was welcomed by investors who sent shares of Danone up over 6% during early trading in Paris.

This is the first multibillion dollar deal in Europe since the referendum in Britain last month was passed to leave the European Union.

The vote caused turmoil in the market for two weeks and helped to drag down the pound versus the U.S. dollar.

The uncertainty over the eventual exit of the UK created worry that deal making might be reduced and that deals that were being negotiated both in Europe and in the UK could be pushed aside.

This transaction is a sign as well that multinational companies in Europe are shifting mergers and acquisitions emphasis over to North America following a number of years focusing on emerging markets.

Denver-based WhiteWave has been a fast growing business over the past few years. It has been driven by the demand for organic and healthy foods that transformed the U.S. food industry.

Unlike other large food companies, WhiteWave’s sales of its products are growing in the double digits. The company posted $168 million net profit with revenue of over $3.9 billion during 2015.

Danone, whose brands in its portfolio include Activia and Actimel, recently increased its guidance for 2016 but its performance was hurt from a slowdown in markets such as Brazil and Russia.