Walgreens Boots Alliance Beats the Street on Profit

Walgreens Boots Alliance the operator of a chain of drugstores posted profit that was better than had been expected for its third quarter, helped by higher sales of drugs for Medicare and cost cuts in the U.S.

The company, which owns the drugstore chain based in the UK known as Boots, also increased its lower end of the full year forecast for adjusted profit.

Walgreens did mention if the vote by Britain to leave the EU would affect its Boots business.

Eleven percent of the business was generated in continental Europe and 9% from its UK business during its fiscal year that ended August 2015.

Revenue and profit at Walgreens’ from international business might come under some more pressure during its near term due to the sterling pound falling in value, said an analyst on Wall Street.

That will, said the analyst, offset sales gains of any kind made in terms of local currency.

Walgreens, the largest drugstore operator in the U.S. by number of stores, said its Rite Aid Corp acquisition remained on track to close during the finals six months of 2016.

This deal will help the company overtake rival CVS Health as the largest chain of drug stores by sales in the U.S.

Walgreens announced that sales at its Walgreens and its Duane Reade stores open for a minimum of 13 months increased 3.9% during the recently ended quarter.

Sales at comparable pharmacies in the U.S. increased by 6% thanks to an increase in the number of prescriptions it filled for Medicare Part D medications.

The business represents close to two thirds of the total sales.

After dropping for two consecutive quarters, comparable sales for its non-prescription business in the U.S., which includes its drugs that are over the counter and its beauty products, increased by 0.1%.

Walgreens, which has cut many costs, said it achieved its own goal of reaching synergies of $1 billion from its deal with Boots.

General, sales and administrative costs dropped by 2%, said the drugstore operator.

However, total attributable net income to Walgreens dropped by 15% to just over $1.1 billion equal to $1.01 a share.

Excluding special items, profit at Walgreens was $1.18 a share, which beat the estimates on Wall Street that averaged $1.14.

Net sales were up 2.4% to over $29.5 billion but missed Wall Street estimates of $29.71 billion.

In early premarket trading, Walgreens shares were down 0.6%.