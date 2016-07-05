Walmart Pay Available in 33 of 50 States

Prior to the start of July, it was announced by Walmart that it would undertake a big national release of its mobile payment system Walmart Pay introduced back in December of 2015.

Walmart, after a number of recent rollouts as well as launches in 14 additional states, has the mobile payment system up and operating in 33 states plus Washington, D.C.

Amongst the areas, that Walmart Pay was started included states with high populations such as California, New York and Washington.

With presence across 33 states, Walmart is close to nationwide availability with its mobile payment system, although Walmart has missed on the promise it made to have the payment system available nationwide by the beginning of 2016.

Walmart Pay has an embedded feature on its main Walmart app for both Android and iOS. The payment system is compatible with the majority of major bank cards, as well as the gift cards that the retail giant issues.

To use its system, customers line up at the checkout counter and launch the app to access the Walmart Pay once they are next in line.

Customers then will need to scan the QR code on the screen of the cash register using their camera on their smartphone, which will then enable Walmart Pay for payment of the products they were purchasing.

Walmart is amongst the biggest retailers in the country with more than 140 million walk in customers weekly. Because of this, Walmart Pay could win over a large following, especially due to other payment systems such as Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay not being accepted yet in Walmart store.

With figures dating back to last year already showing over 22 million weekly customers, use the payment system at Walmart, should Google, Samsung and Apple be worried?

The answer is likely no, as Walmart will need to eventually allow the others into their store or risk losing customers that have those payment systems.

Walmart Pay was set up to help streamline the process of checkout through use of QR codes, therefore the intended target of this system would actually be the stores online such as Amazon.

With a process at checkout that is easier in a brick and mortar store, Walmart could be looking toward attracting additional customers to shop rather than browse through the catalog of Amazon online.