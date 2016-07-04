U.S. Senate Not Issuing Blackberrys

The United States Senate’s use of Blackberry devices will come to an end. However, that does not mean Blackberry’s goal of restoring itself as one of the industry’s leaders is dead yet.

It is a big blow however Blackberry is not ending all Blackberry 10 handsets as an email to employees of the government asserted.

The Senate will not use Blackberry handsets any longer, but people can still purchase the Q10 and other handsets under the Blackberry 10 line.

Last week a message was sent to administrative managers, system administrators and chief clerks announcing that the Senate no longer would officially issue devices made by Blackberry to staffers in the Senate.

Thanks to its reputations for strong security and devices that have physical keyboards, Blackberry had been the Senate’s choice for over a decade.

However, during that time, Android as well as iOS have slowly crowded out Blackberry from the market. Hit hard by rivals and then abandoned by many corporate clients it should come as no surprise that that U.S. Senate is backing away from the handset maker.

The real surprise might have been part of the letter that stated Blackberry has notified AT&T as well as Verizon that it discontinued all production of its Blackberry OS 10 handsets.

The letter said that there were about 600 devices of the Blackberry 10 line that are still held by staffers and then announced that there was no guarantee future orders from carriers would be fulfilled, because of limited stock.

Once current stock that is in-house has been exhausted, new procurements for device will be very limited, while supplies still last, for warranty exchanges and nothing else, said the letter.

The letter stated as well that Blackberry would continue supporting the Blackberry devices the Senate has for what it called the near future.

Blackberry’s problem was with the line in which it said that it had discontinued the Passport, Classic, Z10, Q10 and Z30.

Later the company said that after a strong run, it informed its carriers in the U.S. that the production cycle of only the Blackberry Classic would cease.

Blackberry is just changing its lineup of devices, as do most other vendors of hardware so it told customers to check with carriers about availability of the Blackberry Classic, said the mobile handset maker.