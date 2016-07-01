U.S. Hotel Industry Re-Opens in Cuba

The Four Points Havana has opened. The hotel is part of the Starwood Hotels and Resorts chain and has become the first United States hotel to be open for business in Cuba in close to 60 years.

Starwood earlier in 2016 signed a deal to open three hotels in Cuba’s capital city of Havana. The company, based in Stamford, Connecticut will manage this first property, which will be owned by Grupo Hotelero Gaviota.

The hotel is in the Miramar district, which is a financial center that has a number of embassies.

A spokesperson for Starwood said that the Four Points Havana opening marks a huge moment for not just the brand, but for all of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. He added that it solidifies its innovative and first mover spirit.

President Barack Obama started to normalize diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Cuba back during 2014. Citizens of the U.S. can now travel to the Caribbean Island nation for 12 reasons, including humanitarian and educational missions.

However, U.S. citizens still cannot travel just for pure tourism. Commercial airlines in the U.S. are now applying to receive approval to add routes into Cuba.

The new Starwood hotel has 186 rooms for guests, 1,000 sq. ft. of meeting area, a fitness center open 24 hours and a huge spa.

It has a number of food and beverages choices including full service restaurants such as Don Quixote, and breakfast and lunch in El Olivo, light eats poolside and local beers available at the lobby bar.

Unlike the majority of hotels in Cuba, the Four Points is offering Wi-Fi throughout the entire hotel.

The Senior VP and head of operations for Latin America at Starwood, Jorge Giannattasio said the company was thrilled to again be the pioneer with its groundbreaking hotel in Cuba.

Reservations at this property are able to be made through the Starwood website as well as on other booking sites. Members of the loyalty program for Starwood can earn as well as redeem points for staying there.

The hotel will continue to go through a few upgrades as well as improvements over the upcoming few months.

The brand Four Points caters to the business traveler. It has 18 hotels across 9 countries in just Latin America and globally the company has 200 hotels across close to 40 countries.

The company is expecting to expand the brand’s portfolio of rooms by over 60% during the upcoming five years.