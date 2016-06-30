Darden Restaurants Profit Up, Gives Outlook that Disappoints

On Thursday, Darden Restaurants said that its profit increased by 33% during its latest quarter, as sales at same stores increased. However, the company gave a forecast that was soft for earnings for its new year.

Darden’s operators the Olive Garden as well as LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chains and has seen a boost in performance as Olive Garden, as the once struggling Italian food restaurant chain has simplified its operations from how food gets prepared to lowering how many items they have on the menu.

CEO Gene Lee announced that the results for its quarter reflect its strategy of back to basics.

The many changes have taken places after Starboard Value LP a hedge fund during 2015 won in its revolt to replace the entire board at Darden. The win was a rare feat for the investor.

Jeffrey Smith the CEO at Starboard stepped down as the chairman of Starboard this past April. The hedge fund still has a large chunk of Darden but has drawn its position down considerably.

The company holds approximately 6 million Darden shares which makes it the third biggest shareholder of Darden. The position it holds is approximately 5.6 million shares less than its high with the restaurant operator.

For its fiscal year 2017, Darden is expecting earnings per share $3.80 to $3.90, while Wall Street analysts that were polled anticipated earnings per share of $3.99.

Darden said as well that it sees its sales at its existing stores increase between 1% and 2%.

During the period ending May 29, Darden had overall sales of same stores that grew by 1.7%. Darden also transitioned to a 52-week from a 53-week fiscal year, which offset comparisons quarterly by one week.

Making the adjustment for its calendar change, Darden said its same-store sales grew 2.6%. Analysts were expecting growth of 2.5%.

Olive Garden continued showing strength during its turnaround with sales of same stores increasing by 2.4% during its latest quarter.

Overall, for its fourth quarter, Darden posted a $139.6 million profit equal to $1.09 per share in comparison to a profit of $105.3 million equal to 82 cents per share for one year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings to reach $1.08 per share.

Revenue dropped 4.7% to just over $1.79 billion. Darden said the drop in revenue was due to one more week of sales in the quarter from last year and that excluding that revenue was up 2.1% in comparison to last year. Analysts were expecting over $1.81 billion.

Darden shares were not active in premarket trading and during the last 12 months have increased by 3.6%.