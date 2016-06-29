General Mills Hikes Dividend and Cost Savings Goals

The maker of Yoplait yogurt and Cheerios cereal reported quarterly profit that was better than had been expected, helped by its cost cuts as well as higher demand in its markets that are located outside the U.S.

General Mills, Inc announced it expects its organizational efficiency and cost reductions initiatives announced previously, including Catalyst, Compass and Projects Century, along with cost reductions in administration delivered through budgets that was zero-based, to generate total savings annually of $600 million before fiscal year 2018, which is up from its target previously of $500 million.

The cereal maker also announced that it was undertaking additional efforts of prioritizing investments, lowering complexity and streamlining operations to drive profitable growth in sales.

Due to this, General Mills will increase and accelerate its prior margin expansion goal. The company is now expecting it will achieve an adjusted margin for operating profit of 20% by the fiscal year 2018, which is an increase of more than 400 basis points from levels for fiscal year 2015.

Moving ahead, for its fiscal year 2017, the company is expecting growth in organic net sales to range between flat and down 2% in comparison to fiscal year 2016, but to deliver between a 6% and 8% increase on the basis of constant currency operating profit for the complete segment.

Fiscal year 2017 margin for operating profit is expected to rise by 150 or more basis points, with adjusted earnings on a constant-currency basis per share increasing by 6% to 8% from what was earned during fiscal year 2016 of $2.92.

General Mills net earnings that were attributable to shareholders increased to just over $379.5 million equal to 62 cents a share for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on May 29. That was in comparison to earnings last year during the same period of $186.7 million equal to 30 cents a share.

Excluding special items, earnings for the company reached 66 cents a share.

However, net sales dropped by over 8.6% during the period to just less than $3.93 billion, which was the fourth consecutive quarter sales declined, due in part to its sale of its frozen vegetable business Green Giant during November.

Analysts were expecting General Mills to end the quarter with profit per share of 60 cents with revenue of more than $3.86 billion.