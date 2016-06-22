FedEx Posts Loss of $70 Million, Outlook is Cautious

FedEx Corp posted a $70 million loss for its most recent quarter due to large acquisition and pension items, and the delivery behemoth announced an outlook that was cautious for the upcoming 12 months.

The results posted on Tuesday for its fiscal fourth quarter nevertheless beat expectations on Wall Street, as FedEx as well as other delivery businesses continue benefitting from online shopping growth.

However, at times the e-commerce boom has strained the delivery networks of both FedEx and UPS. To keep abreast, FedEx is planning $5.1 billion in capital spending during the new fiscal year that just began.

FedEx is going to use that money to purchase additional aircraft and expand its network on the ground.

FedEx said it is expecting earnings, excluding any one-off items during the new year to end at $11.75 to $12.25 a share. That is the midpoint of a range set by analysts of $12.17 a share.

Nevertheless, the midpoint of the forecast by the company suggests an increase of 11% for the adjusted profit for a full year.

Fred Smith the company’s CEO said during an investors call that FedEx is going to increase its profit margins as well as per share earnings, over a period of several years as long as there is moderate growth in the economy.

The fiscal fourth quarter FedEx loss was 26 cents a share in comparison to the previous year for the same period of a $895 million loss equal to $3.16 a share.

The recently ended fiscal year results were pulled down by the accounting change in pension assets value and liabilities as well as for costs related to its TNT Express acquisition.

Without those as well as other charges, the delivery company said it would have had earnings per share of $3.30 in comparison to $2.66 a share for the prior year.

Analysts were expecting that to be $3.26 a share.

The company, based in Memphis, Tennessee had total revenue of over $12.98 billion that beat estimates by analysts of $12.83 billion.

FedEx operating profit was up in both its ground-shipping and express segments, partly because of higher prices.

For the full fiscal year, FedEx posted $1.8 billion in profit on $50.37 billion of revenue, compared to the prior year of $47.5 billion of revenue and profit of $1.05 billion.

Shares of FedEx rose through the end of business on Tuesday and have been up 10% since the start of 2016.