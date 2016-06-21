Nikesh Arora Stepping Down As President of SoftBank

Under heavy pressure from investors at SoftBank Group, Nikesh Arora the President announced he was stepping down which marks a very abrupt end to the tenure of the handpicked successor to CEO and founder Masayohsi Son.

Son said he would stay as CEO longer that was originally planned and that Arora, a former executive at Google who Son recruited on his own in 2014, will resign to pursue another path.

Son said he thought he would hand over his CEO job when he turned 60, but he now thinks he is still too young and has energy to move ahead. Son is 58.

Arora announced that he would remain as a SoftBank adviser, which he added would give him time to decide what his next move would be.

Son said that Arora would not be reappointed to his job at the shareholder’s general meeting on Wednesday.

SoftBank was founded in 1981 as a distributor of software by Son. It acquired the Japanese operations of Vodafone in 2006 and rebranded it with the SoftBank name while transforming it to the third largest service provider of mobile phones in Japan.

SoftBank also acquired Sprint Corp in 2013 and since has tried to turn around the wireless provider but the efforts to date have been hard.

Since Arora joined Softbank close to two years ago, he has spent close to $4 billion investing around the globe in startups in his hunt for finding breakthrough technology that is capable of driving the company’s future growth.

It remains too soon to see if his bets pay off as well as the early investments by Son in Alibaba the behemoth of e-commerce based in China and Yahoo Japan Corp the internet portal based in Japan.

Arora already was under fire from investors and shareholders over some of his deals and for his compensations.

Some investors questioned the qualifications of Arora. He was one the highest paid executive in the world with compensation of $135 million during 2014 and $75 million during 2015.

The announcement of his resignation comes just one day after the company said a committee that was investigating allegations a group of investors raised found the claims of the group had been without merit.

The committee was comprised of the independent members of the board of directors at SoftBank and was formed during February following the allegations by shareholders that questioned the record of accomplishment of Arora and suggested he faced a possible conflict of interest due to his role as a private equity firm adviser.