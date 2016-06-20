India Retail Opens Its Doors for Apple

In India, Apple could open for retail business and could eventually begin manufacturing in the Asian country under a new set of rules for foreign investment for retailers that was outlined on Monday.

The new regulations exempt retailers that are foreign based for a period of three years from the country’s requirement to source a minimum of 30% of their goods sold in stores locally that are company owned.

That will give Apple, which sells at this time its iMac, iPads and topselling iPhones through all resellers, to set up its stores inside India. That will put to an end months of uncertainty the California based business has had since applying in January for store licenses.

India is the fastest growing large market for smartphones in the world with sales estimated to increase in 2016 by more than 25%.

For Apple, owners of less than 2% of the market for smartphones in India, having a larger footprint across India is crucial during a time when sales growth in both the U.S. and China has stalled.

This announcement was one part of a great deal of reform of regulations on direct foreign investment, and opened up as well the civil and defense aviation sectors to full ownership by foreigners.

The changes in rules at the retail level are likely to also help IKEA the furniture retailer based in Sweden, which is opening stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad, to expand its operations.

Apple has sought to bypass the rules for sourcing through citing a clause exempting retailers of technology that is cutting edge from the requirements.

However, those in the know said that some officials in the government doubt whether the products Apple made met the criteria.

This new directive however opens the door for Apple to make another application, resubmit it and rapidly begin to open its retail stores across India.

It may also ask for an additional five years of exemption if it can convince the government that its products have met the criteria of being cutting edge.

Analysts believe that opening the way for retail by Apple in India could lead as well to Apple looking at India favorably as a destination for the manufacturing of its products.

India has lobbied Apply and Foxconn its manufacturing partner to start making products in the country as part of the agenda of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing in manufacturers from around the world to create more than one million new jobs.