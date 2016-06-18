Big Changes to Take Place At Costco

Starting on Monday June 20, Costco the giant wholesale store will switch is credit card provider from American Express to Citi Visa, which ends its relationship of 16 years with AmEx.

For the 81.3 million Costco members who use a credit card when purchasing there will be big changes.

The last day customers can use the American Express TrueEarnings Costco credit card will be Sunday. Starting Monday, those cards will not work any longer at Costco or for that matter anywhere else.

For Costco members with an American Express credit card, Visa will mail a new Citi Visa, which officially is known as the Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi.

For those clients that already have the AmEx card, no credit checks will be performed. In addition, no member with an AmEx card needs to reapply for the new card to be sent. All remaining cash back rewards on the AmEx card are being transferred to the new Citi Visa said Costco.

Last month, Citi started mailing out the new credit cards to members. The process is to continue the rest of June.

Costco includes the card cost as part of its annual membership fee of $55, so no additional charges will be incurred for the new card beyond the normal annual membership fee.

Visa will take over the exclusive rights to credit cards for the wholesale chain, which means no non-Visa credit cards will work at Costco.

However, any Visa credit card will be accepted and you can pay using cash, checks, EBT, debit cards and cash cards from Costco.

The Visa card from Costco will double as the holder’s membership card. If members do not have a Visa card, they will use their ID card from Costco.

Costco said that its switch from AmEx to Visa offers more benefits. There is 4% cash back on eligible purchases of gasoline, including Costco gas, for the first $7,000 worth of purchases each year.

After reaching the $7,000 threshold, 1% cash back will be paid.

Restaurant and travel purchases that are eligible worldwide will also be bumped up. You can get 3% back from the new card in comparison to 2% for the old card.

Purchases at Costco and online with Costco.com will also get 2% cash back, in comparison to 1% before.

There are also a disadvantages as well. For example, the new Citi Visa card does not have a hotline for roadside assistance. The cash back rewards also must be redeemed at Costco.