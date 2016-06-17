Gamesa and Siemens to Create Huge Wind Farm Business

On Friday, Spain’s Gamesa and Germany’s Siemens have announced plans that will create the biggest builder of wind farms in the world.

The two companies are combining respective strengths in developing markets and offshore wind power.

Siemens a giant in engineering, which has been struggling to make its business of wind turbines profitable, will hold 60% in the combined business, said a person who has knowledge of this deal.

In return for the lead role, Siemens will pay shareholders of Gamesa, which include Iberdrola the Spanish utility €1 billion or $1.1 billion that will be in the form of an extraordinary dividend, said the source.

The same source also said that Gamesa would be serving as the vehicle behind the combined business, with the company in Spain creating new shares that will be offered to the Germany company.

Siemens’ other products includes trains, body scanners and power network equipment

A venture between Siemens and Gamesa, which has been in the making for months, would overtake Vestas, based in Denmark, as the largest wind farm maker in the world by market share, operating in the mature markets of Europe and North America and the markets that are fast growing including Brazil, Mexico and India.

Gamesa announced on Friday that the final details remained to be worked out after agreement in principle had been reached. The regulator of the stock market in Spain suspended trading of Gamesa following news of the agreement.

Siemens is the dominant offshore wind market force, but is much weaker onshore. At the same time, Gamesa is strong in emerging markets most notably Latin America, where it has expanded greatly when subsidies were cut by the government in Spain to producers of clean energy in 2013.

The deal is the latest in a number of mergers with the wind industry. The industry weathered overcapacity for years and is now thriving as the demand increases for electricity that is carbon free.

Becoming bigger should help as well to lower costs, one of the key targets in the industry in its race to create turbines that are more efficient, which would in turn make it much more competitive in comparison to the conventional energy sources like coal and gas.

Siemens and Gamesa said last January they had been discussing the possibility of a wind merger, but the talks had stalled due to concerns that were linked with a joint venture that already existed. Between Areva, an energy company that is state owned in France and Gamesa.