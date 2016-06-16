Bob Evans Stock Plunges on Weak Outlook

Bob Evans Farms and Saed Mohseni its new Chief Executive, described efforts aimed at improving hospitality and the menu at the 527 restaurants owned by the company and said that would lead to positive sales at same stores before the current fiscal year ends.

However, Wall Street did not buy into that, as the stock in the family owned dining chain was down over 9% on Wednesday after an outlook investors felt was discouraging.

Sales at same-stores were down 3% for the company first quarter that ended on April 29, including down by 4.9% for just April.

Those sales have not made an improvement during May or June, said company officials. Mohseni said that the first quarter began negatively.

Investors make their bets on stock based largely upon their views relative to how a business will perform down the road. That makes the company outlook important when it relates to the movement of the stock price.

Bob Evans said that sales at same-stores for the ongoing fiscal year would remain from negative single digits to flat. This suggests the business is hoping for positive sales during the latter part of its current fiscal year, given that the fiscal year suffered weakness early on.

The restaurant reported a $2.8 million operating loss for the just ended quarter, which was down from a $6.5 million operating profit for the same period one year ago. That helped cause the company to experience a decline of 90% in net income for the three-month period.

The company placed a large part of the blame for the decline in operating income on higher spending for labor to help improve its hospitality, especially during the peak period between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The business wants an increase the number of table turnovers, reduce the time waiting to be seated and to increase sales.

Mohseni said that guests that are highly satisfied are more apt to recommend the restaurant to others as well as return for another meal, than those quests who are not fully satisfied.

Mohseni said the efforts made by the company have yielded some results, even though they are not yet showing up in the numbers for sales in same-stores.

Sales for breakfast improved, and the consumer experience has improved said the company. The comments made by guests have significantly improved, while the number of negative comments fell by double digits.

Value messaging is another factor the company hopes will help sales including a breakfast promotion or $4.99.