Clothing Retailer Inditex Parent Company of Zara Beats Estimates

Inditex the largest clothing retailer in the world has beaten forecasts with an increase in profit of 6% the company announced Wednesday. The increase was driven by its strong sales as rapid turnover gave the owner of fast fashion Zara the ability to react quickly to weather that was unseasonable.

Results from the first quarter sent Inditex shares up by 3.2%. The stock is one of the most expensive global retail stocks and outperformed that of its rival from Sweden H&M, which posted an increase of sales growth for May after a drop in its profit for the first quarter.

Inditex, which is well known for practically running from the runway of model shows to stores in a few days time, is bucking a must wider trend in the industry with other major retailers in fashion complaining demand is weak.

The Spanish group, which recently moved its guidance lower for growth in store space so it could shift its focus to its larger flagship locations and sales online, said its full range of brands – from Zara Home homewares stores to upmarket apparel Massimo Dutti – would have a presence online in every country across Europe as well as Turkey before the end of the current financial year.

Inditex posted a €554 million net profit equal to $621 million for its period between February 1 and April 30, which beat a forecast by analysts of £541 million as its sales increased 12% compared to the same period one year ago.

However, its results were slightly tempered by the negative effects by currency.

Sales of its lace trimmed lingerie-inspired dresses, shirts that are oversized and a number of items from Zara its flagship chain, helped push its sales across the group up by 15% during the first few weeks of its second quarter between May 1 and June 13, said the company.

While that implied slackening of sales that were like for like during recent weeks, said analysts, sales growth remained exceptionally strong compared to other retailers that complained of spring weather that was unseasonable and caused sales to be hurt.

Inditex said opening new stores and sites on Internet thus far during the year remained on line with its previous targets.

The group posts its financials in euros but earns close to half its sales in other foreign currencies, meaning fluctuations of the euro versus a basket of more than 38 currencies does affect its earnings.