Johnson Controls Will Double Output of Batteries Across U.S.

On Monday, Johnson Controls announced that it is planning to invest over $445 million in order to double its production capacity for its advanced car batteries across North America and to also build a new plant for building batteries in China.

The investments are set to help boost output at JC of the absorbent glass mat batteries, which is a battery that is technologically advanced and more expensive than the conventional battery that is lead acid, but can handle strain better of frequent restarts of engines and the ever-growing electrical load that car batteries are having placed on them.

The two big investments – $245 million for the doubling of battery output as well as $200 million for its China factory – are just part of a much bigger plan of five years.

The plans, said JC is invest up to $780 million worldwide over the next four years to expand its absorbent glass mat battery production.

The absorbent glass mat battery is used for vehicles with a start-stop technology that can tax the battery because its electrical system is using energy from the same battery when the vehicle is turned off.

Analysts were told by JC that it is expecting the percentage of batteries that are sold globally paired with systems that are start-stop will increase from a current 24% to over 60% in four years.

The growth will take place because of the existence of start-stop systems, they work well, easily adapt to a new vehicle and will help the automakers meet much stricter regulations.

In China, JC and Binzhou Bohia Piston will enter a joint venture. Binzhou is an affiliate in the auto parts business with Beijing Automotive Industry Group.

The new plant to make batteries in China is to be built as well as operated by the joint venture and will employ once up to capacity as many as 650 people.

The plant will become the fourth one of JC built in China. JC said that 50% or approximately 15 million new autos will be equipped by 2020 in China with start-stop functionality.

The company is also predicting that China will soon represent at least 50% of all growth in automotive batteries over the upcoming decade.

JC, based in Milwaukee, is amongst the largest makers in the world of batteries for automobiles. Close to a third of all new vehicles sold have a JC battery.