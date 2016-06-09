Amazon Fresh Begins London Grocery Deliveries

Amazon Fresh, the grocery service of the e-commerce giant will begin operation in sections of north and east London on Thursday. Deliveries will be available first in 69 postcodes before an expansion that will include other sectors of the city.

The grocery delivery service is available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime who have also paid a monthly £6.99 fee. This means that Amazon Fresh could cost as much as £84 or $131.85 per year, which is far less that $299 yearly membership fee that it charges its members.

Its strategy of pricing might change as Amazon figures the amount that consumer in the UK will pay and balance that against the tight margins in the grocery industry.

Amazon Fresh in the U.S. did not make its annual fee of $299 until October over 10 months after it first made the announced because of the pushback from clients.

Amazon Fresh is going to compete against a number of the largest chains of supermarkets in the UK including Ocado, Tesco, ASDA and Sainbury’s, ASDA has online shopping for groceries.

A number of supermarkets such as ASDA, Ocado, Tesco offer deliveries on the same day in specific areas.

Amazon wants to increase the ante with deliveries that are one hour. Amazon Fresh’s Ajay Kavan said the company would compete with its lower prices on certain items and its wide selection of more than 130,000 items available to be purchased.

Amazon signed a supply deal at wholesale rates with Morrison’s this past February so it is able to sell inexpensive fresh as well as frozen white-label products through the site. The majority of the inventory however is going to be branded products.

The company began to gradually roll out its quick delivery service for groceries in the UK late last year. In September, it started testing deliveries of one hour of its fresh and frozen foods via its Birmingham Prime Now program.

It also has launched it Amazon Pantry, which offers delivery the next day for different household goods as well as non-perishable food such as dry pasta and canned soup, last November. It sold food items through its main site in the UK since 2010.

Amazon is expanding its services of the grocery delivery businesses to many cities across the United States and into Europe as the competition gets fierce to win over those customers who rely more on price or convenience.