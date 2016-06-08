Lululemon Athletica Tops Street on Revenue

Lululemon Athletica on Wednesday increased its forecasts for revenue and profit for the full year but gave a soft view for the ongoing period, as the maker of yoga wear posted results that were better than had been expected in its just ended quarter.

For its second quarter, Lululemon has estimated it will have sales of between $505 million and $515 million, with sales at same stores up in the mid single digits. The company is expecting its earnings to be between 36 cents and 38 cents per share.

At the same time, analysts were expecting to have earnings of over 39 cents per share on revenue of $514 million.

The company, based in Vancouver, has retooled its image following a recall it made in 2013 for yoga pants that were too sheer and as the preferences of shoppers shifted from the basics to designs that were more elaborate.

Lululemon revamped its line of products to include patterned items and has worked to grow its men’s and children’s business.

Its sales at its existing stores increased 3% or excluding headwinds from currency by 5% during the recently ended first quarter.

CEO Laurent Potdevin said the results of sales were strong and that the company ended the period with levels of inventory that were on track to meet the goals it set for the year.

In all, for the May 1 ending period, Lululemon posted a $45.3 million profit equal to 33 cents per share, compared to a profit of $47.8 million equal to 34 cents per share for the same period one year ago.

Revenue was up over 17% to end the quarter at $495.5 million.

Lululemon gave guidance for its earnings to be between $29 cents and $30 cents per share with revenue of between $483 million and $488 million. Analysts were expecting profit of 31 cents per share with revenue reaching $488 million.

Chip Wilson the founder of Lululemon recently said that he was angling for more changes again within the company only a year after he resigned from the board.

Wilson, who has a stake of 15% said he would advocate for the board at Lululemon to be declassified so the full board must stand for reelection every year.

For its full year, Lululemon is expecting earnings to be between $2.08 and $2.18 per share, in comparison with a range before of between $2.05 and $2.15 per share.