Tiny Toast First General Mills New Cereal in 15 Years

General Mills is attempting to revive interest in one of its food categories that has seen sagging sales for years. The cereal maker announced that it is launching Tiny Toast, its first new brand of cereal in the past 15 years.

The new cereal has been designed to appeal to the health-conscious younger consumer due to it being one of the few cereals for breakfast on the market that is flavored using real fruit and does not use any artificial colors, artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.

Tiny Toast joins the company’s formidable lineup of breakfast cereals that have be on American breakfast tables for many decades that include Trix, Cheerios as well as Lucky Charms.

The category is energized and evolving said the marketing department for the Minnesota based company and General Mills recognized the opportunity to present a new offering that contains wholesome ingredients, which appeal to today’s young adults.

Though breakfast cereal remains the most popular choice of breakfast food for American’s, consumers in particular younger ones, eat less of its than over the past years as more options like yogurt and breakfast sandwiches have soared in popularity said an industry analyst.

The analyst added that there are more people today making eggs for breakfast as is appears that the scare over eggs and cholesterol has ended. There is also the want of having more protein in the diet, meaning cereals are not disliked, but the choices are more for breakfast offerings.

Indeed, makers of cereal have increased marketing their different products as snacks while also offering a number of brands in the form of breakfast bars.

Cities around the countries are now opening cereal restaurants as well.

General Mills however, might find it hard to gain traction with Tiny Toast in today’s competitive market of cereals. In addition, cereal sales depend a great deal on giving deals to consumers, since they have complained for many years about prices rising.

Over the past few months, General Mills based in Minneapolis has attempted to make its cereals a bit more appealing through changing recipes and adding additional cinnamon to its Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

This strategy was successful said the company as retail sales of the cereal increased by 8% during the most recent three-month quarter.

The re-launch by General Mills of its line of Nature Valley granola has been successful as well. The cereal maker added ready to eat granola bits, oatmeal and muesli. Sales of this brand are up 35% on compared to the same period one year ago.