China Retail Giant Buys Inter Milan Football Club

It appears that Chinese companies cannot get enough European football clubs. On Monday, it was officially announced that Suning Holdings the retail giant in China was acquiring a majority stake in Inter Milan the illustrious football (soccer) club in Italy for an estimated €270 million or $307 million.

This is just the latest huge investment from the second largest economy in the world into high profile, European based soccer clubs and there could be more in the near future.

Companies in China in general are entering deals at an incredible pace in 2016, buying up at record rates foreign businesses.

Massimo Moratti the former president of Inter Milan sold off his Inter stake to Suning, which new will hold close to 70% of the club. The 30% that remains is to be held by the group International Sports Capital, whose owner is Erick Thohir, who will also act as the Inter Milan president.

This partnership changes the game for Inter Milan Thohir said. He added that the popularity of the sport, in particular across China and other parts of Asia is going through a massive growth period.

The announcement by Suning is in line with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president’s ambitious plans for his country to become a superpower in global soccer.

The president of China wants to build a sports industry in his country worth over $850 billion before 2026 and as a huge fan of soccer himself, wants China to host as well as win the World Cup.

Suning is the owner of one of the top clubs in the Chinese soccer league known as Jiangsu Suning. The club created big waves in the media earlier in 2016 for paying out massive sums of money to attract foreign players.

Inter Milan is not the only soccer club in that Italian city that has drawn the interest of the Chinese. Its huge rival AC Milan might be the next in line. Fininvest, the owner of AC Milan, agreed to hold talks last month with an unidentified group of investors from China over the sale of ownership in the club.

A string of deals for soccer clubs that is ever growing is coming from China. In May, Tony Jiantong Xia a businessman from China agreed to acquire controlling interest in Aston Villa a long time English club.

That deal is still in the hands of authorities in English soccer but is expected to be approved.