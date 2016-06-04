Walmart Going Upscale with Its Groceries

Depending upon which store you go to in the Walmart chain, you might be surprised by what you see.

In an increased number of stores, there is one entire wall of organic produce, sushi and a large selection of close to 50 gourmet cheeses, which resulted from a trip scouting them out last year across Europe.

There is no longer just a cold case containing packaged meats, now a charcuterie section exists. Even the new layout is more enticing to the eye. Roma tomatoes are in angled displays that make it far easier to see the availability and the apples are spilling over farmer’s market type crates.

Those Walmarts happen to be on the leading edge of what might become a new grocery revolution at the retailer and one key reason amongst others why food sales were found to be a factor in the latest upbeat earnings report for the company.

The sections of bakery and produce at Walmart are undergoing upgrades to make them visually more attractive and easier to navigate including some options that might surprise shoppers.

With this strategy, Walmart hopes to steal away grocery shoppers from midlevel chains such as Kroger, Wegmans, Aldi and Safeway and possibly even places such as Whole Foods.

In the U.S., Walmart has over 3,465 supercenters as well as 633 smaller stores known as Neighborhood Markets.

In the United States a big step has been taken to change grocery retailing with regard to the standard of the stores, said an industry analyst.

The stakes in this move by Walmart are high. Grocery represents over half of the business in the U.S. for Walmart accounting for $167.1 billion of the $298.4 billion last year in domestic revenue.

The plan will consist of rolling out produce aisle changes, located now in 180 stores and to eventually be in 3,000 stores during 2016.

Thus far, 3,700 stores carry the gourmet cheese, close to 1,000 carry sushi and 2,500 have charcuterie in some form.

While it prepared to give employees updates on the changes along with shareholders at its Friday annual meeting, the company is counting on this strategy to drive new traffic, although it would not divulge the results financially from its makeover in the grocery department thus far.

Last month in its earnings report for it first quarter, Walmart showcased its grocery business as the bright spot.

Sales in the grocery division were positive for the third consecutive quarter, following a period of being flat.