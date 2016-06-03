Comparable Sales at Gap Fall for Three Brands

The struggling retailer said its performance had improved heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Same store sales, said Gap Inc, at its three biggest brands declined during May. The retailer called the month very challenging but noted that its performance entering Memorial Day weekend improved overall.

Total sales for its four weeks that ended on May 28 dropped by 5% to just over $1.18 billion.

Gap Shares increased 5% in trading after hours on Thursday. Comparable sales at Gap were down 3%, at Banana Republic they were down 11% and at Old Navy down 7%, leading to a decline companywide of 6%.

Analysts were projecting a drop of 7.2% across the brands. Banana Republic and Gap had losses that were narrower than expected by analysts while Old Navy’s was larger than had been expected.

On May 9, the company announced that it had been going through a struggle from a tepid macro environment for all apparel at the retail level and the time of this year’s Memorial Day would hurt sales in May and help its figures for June.

Retailers in the fast-fashion sector such as Inditex, which owns Zara, have squeezed gap and Hennes & Maurtiz, which push items that are low priced and shift selections they carry very quickly.

Late in May, Express Inc cut its full year guidance and gave a very bleak outlook for its current quarter, while at the same time Abercrombie & Fitch said its sales at its stores that have been opened a minimum of 13 months dropped by 4% in the quarter ending April 30.

To battle against a slump in sales, Art Peck the CEO at Gap has hired a new set of executives and has promised to source its goods at a much quicker rate.

On May 20, Gap said it would close every one of its Japan-based stores and some of its locations of Banana Republic that mostly were located outside the U.S. and Canada, before the end of the current business year.

On Thursday, Gap said that they were continuing to make steady progress against it recently announced measures while at the same time maintaining the discipline financially that the company is known for, said Peck.

Retail has had its ups and down in 2016, with the first quarter starting out much slower than anticipated and the second quarter increasing some but not to a level storeowners and operators want or need.