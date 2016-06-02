NBA Finals This Year Have Under Armour versus Nike

Although odds makers in Las Vegas believe the NBA Finals will be won by Golden State over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the battle for supremacy in the sneaker market between the biggest two stars could end up much differently.

Under Armour shoes are wore by Stephen Curry the star point guard for Golden State are an underdog to Nike shoes worn by LeBron James the superstar for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nike has dominated the basketball show market going all the way back to the 1980s when they had Michael Jordan in their corner.

Sales of the Jordan brand footwear at Nike reached more than $2.5 billion during 2013, which is more than the next four closest competitors combined.

That figure is over 10 times the 2016 forecasted sales of Curry and James.

Curry, who is 28, a fan favorite and a two-time NBA MVP, has made a number of inroads with his footwear line in 2016. An analyst with Morgan Stanley said that Under Armour has taken 900 basis points in the market away from Nike.

The market shift is expected to slow somewhat during 2017, but UA for now is continuing to pursue more market shares aggressively and its strategy is paying off.

Nike and Under Armour shares both dropped in Wednesday trading after concerns were raised by Under Armour about the Sports Authority liquidation.

Certain analysts cited as well the heightened competition amongst the two companies.

Nevertheless, observers have said that Under Armour has strong momentum, thanks to a partnership with Curry as well as other athletes that are high profile such as quarterback Tom Brady, golfer Jordan Speith and Bryce Harper the star from baseball’s Washington Nationals.

Curry is 6-foot-3, which is much shorter than a number of players in the NBA and that helps Under Armour have an edge over Nike across the critical market of China.

According to an online company, corporations spent more than $739 million with ads in the NBA and its teams (30), during the 2014 and 2015 season, which represented an increase of more than 9% on a basis of year over year.

Next season, the NBA starts selling advertising logos on the jerseys of players, the first professional sports league in the U.S. to do that.

For instance, PepsiCo became the official food and beverage sponsor during last season, ending a close to three-decade run of Coca-Cola leading the way.

Kia Motors extended a partnership in 2014 with the NBA and holds another separate deal with LeBron to help market the luxury sedan K900.