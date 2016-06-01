Softbank Planning to Sell Alibaba Stock Worth $7.9 Billion

Japan based Softbank Group announced that it would sell as much as $7.9 billion of its stake in Alibaba Group, a move that would cut the firm’s debt amidst new worries over losses at Sprint Corp it telecom unit based in the U.S.

This transaction marks a first share sale in the e-commerce giant based in China by its biggest shareholder since the Japan based company began investing with the company back in 2000.

The sale will lower its overall stake in Alibaba to 28% from its current 32.2%. The two corporations announced they would keep their strategic partnership.

Investors have become worried of late about the finances at the internet and telecom business in Japan since its acquisition in 2013 of the No. 4 biggest wireless carrier in the U.S., Sprint Corp, which has burned cash amidst tough competition as subscribers look for their best value.

An analyst in Tokyo said that the move by Softbank would help its shares. The analyst added that although Softbank has stepped up its investment in companies on the Internet, it was making big efforts in improving its standing financially.

Shares of SoftBank ended the day flat Wednesday in Tokyo and are off by 15% from one year ago due to the concerns over its debt burden. Alibaba shares dropped 2.8% in extended trading on Tuesday.

The planned sale of shares will include between $5 billion and $6 billion of stock that would be sold in a private placement to different institutional investors by a trust controlled by SoftBank. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will manage that part of the share sale.

Two billion dollars more of stock will be purchased by Alibaba using its cash on hand while $400 million is to be purchased by Alibaba Partnership, which consists of a group of 34 people that include founder Jack Ma and other founders of Alibaba and its executives.

In addition, $500 million in stock was to be sold to a sovereign wealth fund that remained unidentified.

Masayoshi Son the CEO at SoftBank will remain an Alibaba director, while Jack Ma the Executive Chairman at Alibaba will remain on the SoftBank board.

SoftBank also entered a lockup agreement together with Alibaba which says it will not make a transfer of any shares of Alibaba stock it holds for another six months.

SoftBank had debt that was interest bearing of more than 11.9 trillion yen or $107 billion as of the end of March 2016, which included 4 trillion yen that Sprint owes.