Emissions Scandal Hits Volkswagen Profit

Volkswagen AG profit at its namesake brand took an 86% freefall during its first quarter. The results highlighted the challenging environment the automaker is facing as it emerges from the close to nine month old cheating scandal on emissions.

Operating profit for VW dropped to a little over €73 million or $81 million from more than €514 million last year during the same period, the largest carmaker in Europe said in a prepared statement.

The company ended with a 0.3% operating margins, very short of its goal midterm of 6%.

One analyst in Frankfurt, Germany, home of the automaker, said that the latest results for the VW brand indicated yet once more that its earnings are much too low.

The scandal over emissions complicated the efforts of Volkswagen to steady its eroding margins in its namesake brand because huge discounts were given by the automaker for the VW brand, its largest division in terms of deliveries.

Restoring its profit at the VW brand is vital for its strategic shift after many years of sales growth and increasing costs. The earnings for the VW brand paled when compared with those of its other mainstream brands.

Operating profit at Czech maker Skoda, which makes the Octavia sedan, were up 30% to more than €315 million and a return on its sales of 9.3%.

At Seat, a Spanish brand that has long struggled, the margin was up from 1.5% to 2.6%.

Shares dropped by 4.7%, the biggest drop in over five weeks. The stock has increased 0.8% during 2016 compared to a drop of 3.9% for the DAX Index.

The 12-brand group’s operating profit reached €3.44 billion from last year’s €3.33 billion. The result included a special items positive amount of €309 million including adjustments for currency fluctuations.

VW had to cover huge costs last year to cover the costs that were related to diesel cheating. The automaker set aside over €16.2 billion during 2015 to fix up to 11 million of its diesel cars across the globe for its manipulated software that controls the engine.

Revenue was down 3.4% ending the quarter at €51 billion even as VW just had growth of 0.8% in deliveries that were group wide of only 2.5 million vehicles for the first three months of 2016. Nevertheless, that helped pass Toyota the global market leader.

VW suffered as well in China, its largest market. Profit that is proportionate for VW from its two joint ventures in China was down 27%.