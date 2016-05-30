Former CEO at Zurich Insurance Commits Suicide

Martin Senn the former Zurich Insurance Group CEO, who left the business this past December, killed himself, which marked the second suicide amongst the top management of the insurer over the past couple of years.

Zurich Insurance through a prepared statement said it was with great sadness and shock that they inform everyone of Martin Senn’s sudden death. They were informed by the family of Senn that last Friday, he took his own life.

The statement added that with Martin’s passing, the company lost not just a former CEO that was highly valued, but a colleague and great friend.

Senn’s suicide at 59 follows Pierre Wauthier’s suicide. Wauthier was the company’s former CFO and he committed suicide in 2013.

A probe carried out internally at the Swiss insurer, conducted under Switzerland’s supervision by its financial regulators, cleared the company leaders later of placing inappropriate amounts of stress on Wauthier.

During the annual meeting of the company during the early part of 2014, Senn said that the grief and the shock the company experienced due to the suicide of Wauthier had been enormous.

Senn stepped down from the CEO position early in December of 2015 capping what was a tough period for Zurich. At that time, Senn cited the difficulties at Zurich Insurance in their revamping of the largest business and the failure to seal any ambitious acquisition of RSA Insurance based in the UK.

In February, Zurich posted a loss that was larger than had been expected for its fourth quarter. The insurer said that 15% of its employees would be hit by the efforts of cost cutting.

The report on earnings came just after the insurance company announced Senn’s successor Mario Greco, a onetime executive at Zurich.

Senn, a former Credit Suisse Group executive joined Zurich as the CIO during 2006 and later took on the CEO role during 2010.

The shocking suicide of Wauthier, who was 53 at the time of his death, left Senn sitting in an awkward situation. Wauthier left a note behind that blamed former Chairman at Zurich Josef Ackermann for creating a stressful environment at work that was unbearable.

Ackermann, who at one time was the Deutsche Bank CEO resigned abruptly and issued a prepared statement that rejected the blame for the death of Wauthier.

Senn appeared on television in Switzerland as the suicide events unfolded in 2013. He said the company regretted the departure of Ackermann, which could or should not have led to such a death.