Inaugural Voyage of World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Last weekend was a big Sunday for Royal Caribbean cruise fans as the Harmony of the Seas the record breaking ship set sail for the first time with paying passengers.

At just over 226.962 tons, the Harmony represents the largest cruise ship every built, a mega-resort that floats with three large pool areas, a waterslide, a solarium for adults-only, a rink for ice skating, two walls for rock climbing, a basketball court and an indoor promenade that has shops, eateries and bars that looks like a mall.

The ship left Southampton, England on a voyage of four nights to the Netherlands city of Rotterdam.

The Harmony is the bigger version of the Oasis of the Seas from Royal Caribbean as well as its Allure of the Seas, the two size leaders previous in the world of cruising.

While many features on the ship are just the same as its two siblings, it offers as well a number of other additions.

Amongst them is the Ultimate Abyss, which could be the most thrilling attraction to ever be conceived for use on a cruise ship.

Made up of two slides that swirls, it drops over 10 stories from close to the vessel’s top to one if the ship’s lowest decks.

Harmony is also home to the Bionic Bar where robot bartenders serve the drinks, a concept that in 2014 was first debuted on Quantum of the Seas another ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

In addition, the Harmony has cabins that are larger than does the Allure and Oasis in certain categories and its inside, windowless cabins have Virtual Balconies, which give a real time view of outside.

It is a concept that debuted during 2014 on Navigator of the Seas.

The area where the water slide is located on the Harmony is something just started by Royal Caribbean this year.

As with Allure and Oasis, Harmony has a tree-lined, open-air area known as Central Park that has restaurants, bars as well as upscale shops including Bulgari.

The vessel has a theater that seats 1,380 that shows Grease the Broadway musical, a comedy club, casino, jazz club, aquatheater and one karaoke bar.

There are over 12 eateries including an Italian restaurant by Jamie Oliver the celebrity chef.

Wider than Allure and Oasis by over 2.5 feet and slightly longer, the Harmony holds close to 100 more passengers than the other two.

It has a capacity of 6,780 people, which does not include members of the crew.