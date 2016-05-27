Philips Lighting Shining After Debuting on Stock Market

Philips Lighting ended its first day of trading on a positive note as the spinoff on Friday, from is Dutch parent that was founded over 120 years ago, traded higher on the day.

Philips set a price of €20 for its IPO on Thursday night, which would give it a market capitalization of more than €3 billion or $3.4 billion and an enterprise value of just under €4.5 billion, including its debt.

Shares of the IPO increased 8% to €21.45 in early Amsterdam trading.

The spinoff represents a historic shift by Philips, which was founded in 1891 as a light bulb maker prior to expanding into different consumer electronics. The company now is going to focus on healthcare, where it said it would have high growth and margins that are higher than with the lighting.

With this listing, Philips Lighting is the largest independent maker of lighting in the world, surpassing Osram from Germany.

CEO at Philips Lighting Eric Rondolat said the company wanted to be the best lighting company available for the Internet of Things.

Philips, the parent company that is much larger, sold a 25% stake in an initial float, raising more than €750 million. It is planning to sell the rest of its stake over the next 2 years.

This IPO was one of many listings planned for the stock market in Amsterdam this year.

Despite having a bright beginning to trading, a number of analysts have become skeptical that the company will be able to maintain its margins on its LED lamps against its competition.

The valuation of the company, which is €1 billion lower that had been predicted when the separations process was started by Philips over two years ago, is a reflection of those concerns.

Philips had said that its lighting business, which represented only a third of the entire sales of the group, but just 25% of its profits, needed to be independent to invest in the developing and marketing of programmable lighting systems as well as services related to corporate clients.

The dominant producer of profit, lamps, is in a structural decline, LED lamps are much more competitive, while the home systems remain too small at this time to matter, said analysts.

CEO Rondolat said that potential investors were attracted by the upside in the industry overall, which is brought by the growing connected light systems as well as services.

He did concede that the new public company needed to improve its margins in the professional lighting business if it was to succeed amidst strong competition.