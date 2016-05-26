Arca Continental to Bottle and Distribute Coca-Cola in U.S. Southwest

On Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced that it is planning to transfer the manufacturing as well as distribution of its soda in Texas as well as some of Oklahoma to a new joint venture that is headed by Arca Continental SAB from Mexico.

The agreement with Arca, the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in all of Latin America, comes as Coke, based in Atlanta, Georgia, accelerates its efforts to divest trucks and plants so it can focus on the marketing of its concentrate business that is more profitable.

Arca is the first bottler from Mexico to acquire territory of Coke in the United States, but not its first partner that is foreign.

Swire Pacific Ltd is based in Hong Kong and is a major bottler and distributor of Coke across the Western United States. Kirin Holdings, based in Japan, owns a bottler for Coke in the Northeast.

In February, Coke announced it would sell everyone of its manufacturing as well as distributing units in the U.S. before the end of 2017, as part of its broader global drive of divestment.

It paid over $12.3 billion during 2010 to purchase the territories in the U.S. of Coca-Cola Enterprises the largest domestic bottler back then.

With this most recent deal, Coke announced that it has deals in place to refranchise territories that represent close to 60% of volume the bottler delivered and 41 of the 51 cold-fill plants in the United States.

Coke maintains ownership in California of bottling and distributing and in sections within the Northeast as well as other areas.

Coke said it would own a stake of 20% in the joint venture controlled by Arca, which brings together bottling and distribution assets from Texas and areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Arca is folding its existing business of beverages in Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina into this joint venture.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, which is a Coke bottler that is privately owned based in Birmingham, Alabama, will also have a stake in the new joint venture. The JV will own 9 soda making plants across Texas as well as two Oklahoma plants.

Arca has been viewed widely as the leading candidate to acquire the territory of Coke in Texas, which borders the bottling territory of Arca in Mexico.

This deal makes things much easier for Arca to distribute its “Mexican Coke,” which is manufactured in Mexican and its sweetener is cane sugar rather than using high fructose corn syrup.