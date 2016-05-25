eBay Purchases Ticketbis in Spain to Expand Reach of StubHub

eBay continues building out its physical goods core marketplace, but it is also investing so it can expand its other brands and businesses, as well.

On Wednesday, the company announced it had acquired Ticketbis, a ticket marketplace online that is based in Bilbao, Spain. eBay is planning to roll Ticketbis into StubHub, its own marketplace for tickets online.

The acquisition will expand eBay’s StubHub outside its existing core base in the U.S. into 47 additional markets with specific emphasis on Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The terms of this deal were not disclosed but those close to the situation said the price paid by eBay was $165 million. The deal should close sometime during the middle of 2016.

The price tag of $165 million is a nice return for the startup Ticketbis. The company raised just less than $26 million from investors such as Active Venture Partners, Jose Marin and Fabrice Grinda.

It is projected to have revenues in 2016 of $45 million following revenues in 2015 of $25 million. Ticketbis employs over 400 people worldwide.

StubHub has been in the headlines of late for reasons that are more controversial than this acquisition. Allegations have been made that not a sufficient amount of checks are being made on its site for sales of tickets that are fake.

In addition, in the United Kingdom, StubHub as well as other ticketing sites are under investigation for breaking the law. In specific, for not providing face value for a number of tickets listed as well as sold on their sites.

StubHub President Scott Cutler said that in today’s world rich moments in one’s life are fewer and fewer about what people have and more of what experiences they share, the Ticketbis acquisition will allow StubHub to connect many millions more people that have inspiring events.

Cutler added that access is the only boundary to having incredible experiences and the acquisition enables StubHub to feature additional events at the global level for event-goers and fans across the globe.

StubHub was acquired by in 2007 by eBay for $310 million. Sales are just a fraction of the bigger business of eBay but are growing. During the mostly recently ended quarter, eBay posted a gross merchandise volume of $20.5 billion, which is the total value of its transactions across all its platforms.

The vast majority is from its site eBay.com, while StubHub represented $869 million of GMV and $177 million of revenue, which was an increase of 34% over the same period one year ago.