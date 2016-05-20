Campbell Soup Increases Full Year Outlook

Campbell Soup Co posted on Friday earnings that were slightly higher than expectations on Wall Street and increased its outlook for the full year despite having weak organic sales during its most recently ended quarter.

We are not satisfied with our growth in organic sales for the third quarter, which was due in large part from a weaker soup season in the U.S., some challenges faced by it V8 beverages as well as a disruption that was weather related to its supply of fresh carrot, said Denise Morrison the CEO.

Morrison said Campbell’s is expecting growth in organic sales during its fourth quarter and its following fiscal year, behind robust marketing and innovation.

For its full year, the biggest U.S. based soup company said it was now expecting adjusted earnings per share of between $2.93 and $3.00, up from its guidance previously of between $2.88 and $2.96.

Campbell has reconfirmed its sales guidance for year over year to range between a decline of 1% and flat, from $8.08 billion during last year.

Overall, for Campbell’s fiscal third quarter profit was up to $185 million equal to 59 cents per share compared to last year during the same period of $179 million equal to 57 cents per share.

Excluding special items, earnings per share from its continuing operations was lower by one cent to 65 cents. However, that was one cent higher than expectations on Wall Street of 64 cents.

Sales were down ending the quarter at $1.87 billion compared to last year of $1.9 billion. Sales ended below the forecast of Wall Street for revenue to be flat.

The decrease of 1.6% was due mostly from a drop in its organic sales as well as currency conversion. Campbell said its organic sales had fallen by 2% due to higher spending on promotions and lower volume.

For its quarter, the Campbell Americas simple beverages and meals segment, which is its largest, experienced a drop in sales of 3% to end the quarter at $999 million.

Soup sales in the U.S. were down 5% amidst drops in condensed and ready to serve soups, offset in part by gains in sales of broth.

Sales for its global snacks and biscuits segment were down 2.4% to just over $608 million. The company explained it was hurt from drops in sales of baked snacks from Kelsen, and partly offset from gains it its Goldfish crackers by Pepperidge Farm and beverages and soups across Australia.