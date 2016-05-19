Bayer Makes Unsolicited Takeover Bid for Monsanto

German chemicals and drugs maker Bayer has sent an unsolicited takeover bid to Monsanto the U.S. seeds business as it looks to take advantage of converging seeds and pesticides markets.

Monsanto disclosed on Wednesday that it had been approached by Bayer prior to Bayer AG confirming the move, although neither has released any deal terms that were proposed.

With the market capitalization of Monsanto at $42 billion, any acquisition would most likely be larger than the February deal by ChemChina to acquire Swiss agrichemicals giant Syngenta for over $43 billion. Monsanto had pursued Syngenta last year.

The proposed deal might also face antitrust hurdles across the U.S.

Monsanto announced in a prepared statement that its board was going to review the Bayer proposal, which would be subject to regulatory approvals, due diligence and other conditions. There is not any assurance that a transaction would even take place, said the statement.

Bayer’s stock was down over 8% to a low of 2 ½ years as some of its investors became worried about the possible cost of closing the deal.

Stock at Monsanto was down slightly prior to the news being released.

An analyst on Wall Street said he was concerned about the approach by Bayer to takeover Monsanto. He said he would prefer that the two companies agree to zero-premium merger or even just a joint venture.

Bayer, which is valued in the market at $90 billion, said its executives met recently with those at Monsanto to discuss privately an acquisition.

Bayer said that a merger would create the leading integrated agricultural business, which is a reference to the push by Bayer to seek additional synergies from the combining of development as well as sale of chemical for crop protection and seeds.

The majority of firms in agrichemical are looking to genetically engineer additional strong plants and to make custom built chemicals that go along with the, selling the two together to the farmers who are struggling currently with low prices of commodities.

While no price of the proposed takeover was released by either of the companies, a research analyst in the industry estimated the prices to be $47 billion, plus over $9 billion in assumed debt. He added that Bayer could need a share issue of 27 billion euros to help fund the transaction.

Analysts with a U.S. bank said that Bayer would likely have to pay 14 to 16 times core earnings of Monsanto implying the price for the takeover including all debt could be as high as between 57 and 65 billion euros.