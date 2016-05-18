Sales at Lowe’s Beat Expectations on Strengthening of Housing Market

Lowe’s Cos the home improvement chain followed Home Depot its larger rival in posting quarterly sales that were better than had been expected as the strength in the housing market in the U.S. and favorable weather drove strong demand for home renovation and building products.

Shares of Lowe’s, which also increased its forecast for profit for the year, rose by up to 3% in trading before the opening bell on Wednesday. Some gains were pared and the stock was trading up by 1% as the opening bell was sounded.

Results posted by the home improvement chains are in big contrast to the grim reports from the quarter by retailers like Macy’s as consumers have shifted their spending from apparel and accessories to large ticket items that include homes and cars.

The industry of home improvement has again showed it is resilient in the increasingly more difficult challenges for retailers, said one industry analyst on Wall Street.

The pullback of prices of gas has looked to intensify willingness to purchase homes, added the analyst. Housing starts in the U.S. were up stronger that were expected to 6.6% during April

Housing starts during February were at their highest in the past five months, before dropping in March by more than expected.

Lowe’s raised its profit forecast for the full year to approximately $4.11 a share from $4.00.

The new forecast excludes any impact of $2.28 billion acquisition of Rona Inc in Canada, which is expected to close on Friday.

Sales at comparable stores, those opened over 13 months rose by 7.3%, which was far above the increase of 4.3% expected by analysts. That metric is important for retailers as it eliminates recently opened or recently closed stores.

Net income at Lowe’s was up ending the quarter at $884 million equal to 98 cents a share for its first quarter that ended on April 29, from one year earlier of $673 million equal to 70 cents a share.

Excluding one gain from a hedge on foreign currency entered into prior to the Rona acquisition, the company had earnings per share of 87 cents, which beat the estimate of analysts of 85 cents.

Net sales were up 7.8% to end the quarter at $15.23 billion, which beat analyst estimates of more than $14.86 billion.

Up to the close of business on Tuesday, shares of Lowe’s have increased 4.2% over the past 12 months, underperforming against Home Depot’s gain of 15.5% during that same-12 month period.