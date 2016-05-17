Delta Slashes Plan for Growth Attempting to End Revenue Slide

Delta Air Lines will cut its growth plan for the second six months of 2016 and will delay the delivery of four new jets as the airline tries to reverse a decline in revenue that has now extended to over a year.

The second largest airline in the U.S. will keep its expansion to near 2% as it pares its increases in domestic capacity to 2.5% during the fourth quarter from 4% during the first three quarters of the year.

Its international capacity will stay between unchanged and down, said Delta in a regulatory filing in the U.S. on Monday, citing the increase in fuel prices and weak economies outside the U.S.

Delta and other airlines in the U.S. have become hurt by the weaker euro, which has dropped 17% versus the dollar during the last two years, while an increase in capacity between Europe and the U.S. kept increases in fares in check.

Trans-Atlantic flight revenue represents as much as 20% of the total revenue at Delta, said Glen Hausenstein the President in a call during April with analysts.

Delta is attempting to reverse a run of five consecutive quarters where passenger revenue for each individual seat flown a mile, a yardstick that is critical for airlines known as well as unit revenue, dropped from the prior year.

The cuts are to remove close to one percentage point in planned capacity expansion during the fourth quarter.

The moves made by Delta show responsible growth and not just adding more seats when the costs are low, said an industry analyst on Wall Street.

The carrier, which is based in Atlanta, said it is boosting its yearly dividend 50% and will now by 81 cents per share. It committed to returning a minimum of 70% of its free cash flow to its shareholders, which is up from the previously 50%.

Shares of Delta were up 3.3% in New York trading on Monday afternoon following the announcement.

The airline is delaying delivery of wide-body Airbus SE A350 aircraft to 2019 as well as 2020 that had originally been ordered to arrive during 2018.

That postponement will match better the scheduled delivery to the rate of improvements that are expected in overseas markets, said Delta.

While still inexpensive overall, jet fuel has risen 67% off its low of 12 years reached on January 20. Delta said it is expecting to pay between $1.48 and $1.53 per gallon during the ongoing quarter.