Pfizer to Acquire Anacor for More Than $5.2 Billion

Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion, which will give it control of an eczema experimental treatment in it, first acquisition since it walked away from the takeover of Allergan for $160 billion.

Pfizer in its announcement said it would pay cash of $99.25 for each share of Anacor. That was confirmed on Monday by Anacor officials as well.

The acquisition, which represents a premium of nearly 55% on the closing price of Anacor on Friday May 13 is scheduled for completion during this year’s third quarter and might begin to add to earnings at Pfizer sometime during 2018, said company officials.

Ian Read the Pfizer CEO said earlier this month that the pharmaceutical giant was in search of acquiring products that were close to entering the market. He added that Pfizer was considering splitting its business following the failed attempt to acquire Allergan.

The crisaborole drug of Anacor which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to decide if it will approve its use or not on or before January 7 for treating eczema that is mild to moderate, could have annual sales that peak at close to $2 billion projected Pfizer.

The acquisition would give a boost to Pfizer’s immunology and inflammation group.

Between 18 million and 25 million people across the United States are sufferers of eczema, with a main symptom of chronic rash that lasts up to two or more weeks.

Anacor is holding the right to a treatment for fungus of the toenail called Kerydin. It is being commercialized by Sandoz, owned by Novartis, in the U.S. The treatment is competing with Jublia from Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer shares were down 0.8% in premarket trading on Monday in New York, while shares of Anacor skyrocketed 54%. Anacor had been down 58% since its August of 2015 peak through last Friday’s close of business.

Pfizer has been saying it would make a decision by the end of 2016 whether it splits the company or not, which could give it tax benefit, as well as it could have that transaction completed sometime prior to the start of 2018.

The pharmaceutical behemoth dropped its merger plans with European based Allergan last month after the Treasury announced new rules that would lower its tax benefits from the deal.

Financial advisors of Pfizer in this latest acquisition included Guggenheim Securities and Centerview Partners. The financial adviser for Anacor was Citigroup Inc.