Retail Sales Increase During April Thanks to Web

Consumers increased their spending during April to its highest level in over a year, accelerating their move toward shopping online and widening the growing divide between retailer in brick and mortar locations and outlets on internet advertising convenience and lower prices.

While the data from the Department of Commerce Friday showed retail sales overall increased 1.3% during April from the prior month, the category, which includes shopping on Internet sites such as Amazon.com amongst others, grew by 2.4%.

Over the last year, catalog and Internet sales have increased over three times as quick as overall sales, growing by 10.2%. Department store sales at the same time sank by 1.7% over the last 12 months.

Amazon now ranks as the No. 2 largest apparel seller within the U.S. behind just Walmart, according to data from Morgan Stanley. The category at one time was dominated by the different department stores.

Just as with music stores, bookstores and hardware stores prior to them, apparel retailers have underestimated how quickly Amazon is eating up their business, said a consultant on Wall Street in the clothing industry.

Executives at the traditional large retailers have struggled to explain this slump, which for many businesses was the worst season they have had since the 2008 recession.

Some of them pointed to the drop in mall traffic, while others believe shoppers were spending more for items that were not sold at their stores such as travel, food and entertainment.

Marvin Ellison the CEO at J.C. Penney said that the consumer was doing nothing more than spending its hard-earned money on entertainment, experiences and beautifying his or her home.

He stated that after Penney posted sales that were lower than had been expected. The chain has in turned responded by adding appliances along with other home goods for stores.

Friday’s data for economists offered a slight sign of optimism regardless of where the money was spent.

Consumers remain the biggest driver of the economy in the U.S. accounting for over two-thirds of output in the economy.

A slowdown in spending in the first quarter of 2016 was partly responsible for growth in the economy almost stalling, climbing only 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted rate for the year.

Economist said that the spending surge for April points to quicker growth, as measured by the GDP this spring.

If consumers are able to spur on stronger growth over the upcoming months, that could help to influence the Fed’s decision on if it should raise rates.