Honda Posts Loss for Quarter As Costs of Recalled Air Bags Soars

Japan based Honda Motor Company posted a net loss for the quarter due to its growing costs from recalls of air bags made by Takata Corp, a problem that has eaten into profits for automakers around the world.

Honda has been hit the hardest but sees an end coming because it set aside sufficient cash to cover the replacement of inflators for airbags that would have be recalled over the upcoming years, said an executive.

In the period between January and March, Honda posted a 93.4 billion yen net loss or $856 million, in comparison with an 81.8 billion yen net profit during the same period one year ago. The costs of the recall outweighed the strong sales in vehicles in both China and the U.S.

It marked the first quarterly net loss for Honda in the past seven years, said the automaker, though Honda changed accounting methods over that period.

The inflators for air bags made by Takata are prone to rupture, which can cause the air bag to not just explode, but to spray shrapnel. This problem is linked to a minimum of 11 deaths as well as over 100 injuries worldwide.

The inflator is a small component within the air bag containing a propellant that is inside a small metal casing. Air is released to inflate the bag if a crash occurs.

Over the last two financial years, the automaker has provisioned 556 billion yen to help with costs that are related to the recalls of Takata air bags, including 270 billion yen over the most recently ended quarter, which ended during March.

The amount is much bigger than the 390 billion yen that Honda is expecting to post for profit for its current year, which ends during March of 2017.

The automakers provision covers the majority of costs of replacing more than 21 million inflators for air bags that Honda is planning to recall worldwide over the upcoming few years, following an order by regulators in the U.S. on top of more than 30 million inflators that already have been recalled.

For its year that ended during March, Honda posted net profit of 344.5 billion yen, which was a decline of 32% from the previous year. Its revenue for the full year reached $14.6 trillion yen.

One issue with the inflators made by Takata, which use as their propellant ammonium nitrate, is they are vulnerable to moisture absorption that could cause ruptures.

The inflators that are covered by the most recent safety actions do not use desiccant or any other drying agent.