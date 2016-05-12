Nissan to Buy 34% Stake of Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motors will become controlling shareholder with 34% of Mitsubishi Motors after it spends 237.4 billion yen or $2.18 billion for its stake.

This comes following the scandal Mitsubishi was involved with of falsifying data on the fuel economy of its vehicles.

Nissan announced that it expects to have a final agreement in place before May 25. Under this proposed deal, Nissan would receive new issued shares of Mitsubishi Motors.

The purchase of shares in Mitsubishi by Nissan, which already is in a development and manufacturing of vehicles partnership with its Japanese counterpart could lead to a new realignment in the auto industry across Japan, which currently consists of eight carmakers.

Following the conclusion of this deal, the Nissan and Mitsubishi companies, including the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, would collectively have a majority stake in the carmaker Mitsubishi Motors, announced Nissan.

Nissan is going to have representation on the board at Mitsubishi Motors that is proportional to the stake it will own in the company, and the Mitsubishi Motors chairman will be a nominee of Nissan under this new proposed agreement, said Nissan Motors officials.

Carlos Ghosn the CEO at Nissan, during a press conference in Yokohama with his counterpart at Mitsubishi, said that Nissan was determined to nurture and preserve the brand of Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan will help the company to address all the challenges it is facing, particularly in restoring the trust of the consumer in the performance of its vehicle related to fuel economy.

Mitsubishi is battling with a decline in sales and the increasing costs due to it April admission to falsifying data that related to the fuel economy of four of its mini-car models that were sold across Japan.

A pair of the models Mitsubishi manufactured and sold under the brand name Nissan.

On Thursday, Nissan announced as well its results for the full year for its March ending fiscal year. The company posted net profit of 523.8 billion yen, which was up for one year ago of just over 457.6 billion yen following strong sales in China and the United States that were able to offset a slowdown in sales in certain emerging markets.

Nissan is expecting to post net profit of more than $525 billion yen during its ongoing fiscal year.

Mitsubishi shares closed 16% higher on Thursday in Japan after the news of a possible agreement with Nissan broke earlier in the day. Shares of Nissan on the day were down by 1.4%.