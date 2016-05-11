Walt Disney Comes Up Short of Earnings Targets of Wall Street

Walt Disney was short of earnings targets set by Wall Street for the first time in over two years as ESPN its sports network recorded a drop in revenue from subscriptions and advertising and its many theme parks as well as consumer division lagged by most expectations.

Shares of the most recognized entertainment company in the world dropped 4.5% in trading after hours on Tuesday.

Disney as well as other media companies have suffered from the cord-cutting trends as younger viewers are opting for alternative streaming services rather than satellite or cable TV channels.

The investor is focused particularly on the way ESPN, one of the world’s strong cable brands, will weather the storm.

The disappointing financial results have overshadowed a number of tremendous box office successes for Disney.

Its revenue from its movie studio for the three-month period surged by 22% to over $2.1 billion, driven by massive success at the box office of Star Wars, The Jungle Book and Zootopia, a hit that was unexpected for Disney that has earned gross sales worldwide of more than $1 billion.

However, revenue missed Wall Street expectations at the cable networks of Disney, its theme parks and its consumer divisions, showed data released on Tuesday afternoon.

Disney announced as well that it was discontinuing the Disney Infinity video games line and would cut 250 to 300 jobs.

Overall, a profit was posted by the company of just over $2.1 billion equal to $1.30 a share. Excluding a write down of $147 million of the video game division, Disney earned over $1.36 a share.

That was much better than the earnings of $1.23 a share for the same three-month period a year ago, but came up short of the $1.40 a share on Wall Street.

Revenue was up finishing the quarter at $12.97 billion compared to last year during the same period of $12.46 billion, but missing the target set by Wall Street of $13.19 billion.

Revenue in its business of cable networks dropped close to 2% ending at $3.95 billion, during the period ending April 2.

Subscriptions at ESPN fell, while revenue from ads dropped as well, which was attributed by Disney to the change in the time of playoff games in college football during the College Football Playoff.

However, operating incomes for the division was up 12%, in a large part due to the lower costs of programming and the higher fees received from the distributors of pay TV.

The theme park arm of the company saw revenue increase 4.5% to over $3.9 billion but was short of the Wall Street.