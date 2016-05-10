Lumber Liquidators Loss Deepens

On Tuesday, Lumber Liquidators Holdings posted a loss that was much deeper than had been expected for its first quarter as the company that specializes in hardwood flooring continued facing the fallout from its safety issues regarding laminate products from China.

The company based in Toano, Virginia has been stumbling since a segment on 60 Minutes aired in early 2015 alleged that the company was selling laminated flooring that contained unsafe levels of the carcinogen formaldehyde.

The report sent the stock at the company plummeting, led to sharp drops in company sales and the departure of a number of its top executives, including its CEO at that time.

Newly named CEO John Presley said on Tuesday that the business continued taking the necessary steps to right its direction during the most recently ended quarter.

He added that the company’s sales results had fallen short of its expectations but that it continues to see improvements in its gross margin form its 2015 lows, driven by the company’s strategic pricing initiatives.

He said the company was focusing on driving up its top line improvement.

He also pointed out progress on a number of regulatory as well as legal issues and on enhancing sourcing and compliance.

Presley added that the company was continuing to work its plan and would return to growth as well as profitability.

Overall, for the three-month period that ended on March 31, Lumber Liquidators posted a $32.5 million loss equal to $1.20 per share in comparison to a $7.8 million loss equal to 29 cents per share for the same period one year ago.

Expenses for overhead during the quarter were up by 20% to end the quarter at $117.2 million, which was due to a charge of $16 million related to the consolidation of securities class action as well as an increase of $13.5 million in professional and legal fees and the related accruals.

Total sales dropped by 10% to end the quarter at $233.5 million. Sales in its established stores dropped by 13.9% due to the number of invoiced customers falling 13.8%.

Lumber Liquidators has blamed the changes in the promotional strategy and a continued negative sentiment by consumers of the company, which was part of a result of heightened media coverage that was negative, associated with the laminate products from China.

Analysts had forecasted 24 cents per share loss with revenue of $237 million.

Gross margin contracted from 35.2% one year earlier to a current 32.6%, which was attributable to a lower average ticket price.