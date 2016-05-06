Jamba Juice Moving to Texas

Jamba Juice, which is the maker of specialty food and beverage items, including famous fruit smoothies, will move to a suburb of Dallas announced its owners. The headquarters will be relocated within six months, said the company.

David Pace the CEO at Jamba Inc announced during a press released as well as a filing with a regulatory agency that the high businesses costs in the Bay Area was a big reason for the company relocating to Frisco, Texas.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the company, Pace said the company believes the move will place it in a better position as it focuses on core strategies.

Specifically, this move, added Pace, reduces costs at the company, allows it to retain as well as attract great talent and will provide a location that is more central for company plans of market expansion.

The company announced in the press release that its move had been designed to better position it for long-term, sustainable growth and that would help it better serve Jamba’s customers and franchisees.

Frisco, said Jamba, would serve as the company’s headquarters for operations, finance, technology, supply chain, human relations and other functions.

The company announced that its Emeryville lease, where it has had its headquarters for 10 years, would expire at the end of 2016 and the office there will be closed after the transitioning to Texas has been completed.

The company said its move would affect close to 120 employees in the Emeryville office. It added that after this move, it would employ close to 100 people in Texas, which will be a mix of employees relocating and new hires in the state.

Jamba said currently it has over 1,000 California employees and its franchisee partners employ over 5,000 employees across the state in 407 locations.

Jamba is intending to continue opening new stores as well as increase its jobs across the California market.

The company added that it has 885 stores globally including 68 stores that are company owned and 752 franchise stores in the United States, with 65 international franchisee operated stores.

Jamba, said its CEO Pace, pursued its vision to inspire as well as simplify healthy living the past 26 years, beginning with one juice shop located in San Luis Obispo.

Pace added that the pending expirations of its lease at the end of the year gave the company reason to explore a number of different options for relocation that would give them operating costs that were competitive, a region that has huge access to skilled talent in restaurants and a geographical area that facilities the company’s ability to grow its store base.