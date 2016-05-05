Alibaba Sales Top Estimates As Shoppers in China Continue Spending

Alibaba Group Holdings posted revenue for its fourth quarter that rose by a better than had been expected 39% after the largest Chinese e-commerce business attracted more users and boosted its services to merchants across its platforms.

Sales surged to end the quarter at 24.1 billion yuan equal to $3.7 billion for its three months that ended March, company officials said on Thursday.

That is in comparison with analyst estimates that averaged 23.2 billion. Per share adjusted earnings reached 3.02 yuan in comparison to projections of 3.52 yuan by analysts.

Alibaba’s different platforms, which link buyers with sellers, hit a milestone of 3 trillion yuan of total goods sold as the business continues growing even as the economy in China is growing at its slowest pace in a quarter century.

The online bonanza is making more money from advertisements on mobile devices, deepening the company’s push into rural areas in China and expanding overseas to increase it number of transactions.

One analyst in the industry said that Alibaba continued to grow at a nice rate and was sustaining its high margins even with concerns over the consumers in China spending and in the face of growing competition.

Net income at Alibaba was up 85% to over 5.3 billion yuan, which was just short of analyst estimates of 5.4 billion.

Alibaba shares were up over 4% in trading before the opening bell. The stock has fallen by 6.7% in 2016 in comparison with an increase of more than 1.4% in the New York Stock Exchange Composite Index.

Revenue for Alibaba’s Chinese e-commerce platforms for retail was up 41%, driving the growth in spending by merchants on marketing services of the company. Commissions represented close to one third of that total.

Alibaba pulled out many stops to get its platforms in e-commerce to villagers, setting up computers equipped with free Internet and working with officials in different areas to train potential sellers and buyers.

Its presence was in 12,000 of 600,000 villages across China by the start of February. That effort to help diversify its overall business comes as it is simultaneously attempting to enter the business of more than 620 million Chinese that access Internet from their mobile devices.

An analyst in Hong Kong said that the company better monetized on selling ads to merchants. As the growth in the economy slows, added the analyst, it seems merchants have become more willing to put ads with larger platforms such as Alibaba that can reach a wider customer base.